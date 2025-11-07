© 2025 Connecticut Public

Thanksgiving far from Home: How Americans abroad celebrate

By Barry Gordemer
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:50 AM EST
A traditional Thanksgiving dinner can be hard to come by when you're overseas. How do Americans living abroad celebrate when they're far, far from home?
A traditional Thanksgiving dinner can be hard to come by when you're overseas. How do Americans living abroad celebrate when they're far, far from home?

Are you an American celebrating Thanksgiving abroad?

Is it tough to get turkey or pumpkin for pumpkin pie? How do you explain Thanksgiving to your international friends? Has the holiday taken on a new meaning for you?

You can tell NPR how you and yours keep the holiday tradition alive when you're far from home by filling in the form below.

Don't forget to tell us where you live and what brought you there.

Your story might end up on NPR's Morning Edition

Please submit your story to us through the form below by Nov. 20 at 6 pm ET.

Barry Gordemer
Barry Gordemer is an award-winning producer, editor, and director for NPR's Morning Edition. He's helped produce and direct NPR coverage of two Persian Gulf wars, eight presidential elections, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and hurricanes Katrina and Harvey. He's also produced numerous profiles of actors, musicians, and writers.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

