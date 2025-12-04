© 2025 Connecticut Public

Ilhan Omar says Trump attacks on Somali immigrants 'deflect attention' from scrutiny

By Michel Martin
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:47 AM EST
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., appears onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Phoenix Awards Dinner, in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 27.
Cliff Owen
/
AP
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., appears onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Phoenix Awards Dinner, in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 27.

Updated December 4, 2025 at 9:54 AM EST

President Trump continued verbal attacks on Minnesota's Somali community on Wednesday. During a tirade, Trump — while discussing alleged fraud in Minnesota's social services systems — called immigrants from Somalia "garbage" and said "they've destroyed our country." He also talked about deporting Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who represents the largest Somali American population in the U.S.

Omar, who immigrated to the U.S. at age 12 and is now a U.S. citizen, joined Morning Edition to discuss the president's remarks. She called Trump's rant "vile" and said it was no surprise because he has "trafficked in racism, in xenophobia, in bigotry, in Islamophobia for as long as he has held office."

Hear her full conversation with NPR's Michel Martin by hitting the blue play button above.

The radio version of this story was edited by HJ Mai and produced by Julie Depenbrock. The digital text was written by Obed Manuel and edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

