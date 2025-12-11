© 2025 Connecticut Public

Elizabeth Warren says both bids to buy Warner Bros. Discovery are bad for consumers

By Steve Inskeep
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., attends a news conference about SNAP benefits on Oct. 29 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., attends a news conference about SNAP benefits on Oct. 29 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat representing Massachusetts, is calling for scrutiny of two bids to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. In an interview with Morning Edition, Warren said the deals raise serious concerns about antitrust and would reduce competition for viewers and workers.

Warner Brothers agreed to an $83 billion sale to Netflix, but that deal is not finalized. And now Paramount Skydance — owned by Larry Ellison, one of the world's richest people, and his son David Ellison, founder of Skydance Media — is pursuing the company through a hostile takeover.

Warren said Paramount Skydance's effort raises added concerns, given the Ellisons' ties to President Trump and foreign investors.

She warned the deal could leave "one person who basically decides what movies are going to be made, what you're going to get to see on your streaming service, and how much you're going to have to pay for it." Warren also raised questions about whether news could be "controlled by a political ally of the President."

Listen to the full interview by clicking play on the blue box above.

Editor's note: Warner Bros. Discovery is among NPR's financial supporters.

The radio version of this interview was produced by Phil Harrell and edited by Olivia Hampton. The digital version was adapted for the web by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Obed Manuel.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

