2 killed and 8 injured in Brown University shooting, no suspect in custody

By Lydia Calitri
Published December 13, 2025 at 5:41 PM EST
In this image from video, law enforcement officials gather outside the Brown University campus in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.
Kimberlee Kruesi
/
AP
In this image from video, law enforcement officials gather outside the Brown University campus in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.

Updated December 13, 2025 at 7:27 PM EST

Two people have been killed and eight are in critical but stable condition after a shooting at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The suspect remains at large.

Deputy Police Chief Timothy O'Hara said during an evening press conference that authorities are searching for a suspect described as "a male dressed in black."

A shelter-in-place order remains active for the university and surrounding areas.

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. ET outside the Barus and Holley building, which houses the School of Engineering and Physics Department. Brown University Provost Francis Doyle said final exams were taking place at the time of the shooting.

The university, police and the FBI are working together to find a suspect, said Providence Mayor Brett Smiley.

City and university police are encouraging witnesses to come forward with any information related to the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

