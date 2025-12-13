© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2 U.S. service members and 1 civilian are killed in ISIS attack in Syria

By Lydia Calitri
Published December 13, 2025 at 1:56 PM EST
A police vehicle of the interim Syrian government moves through a street in Palmyra in central Syria on Feb. 7. On Saturday, two U.S. service members and one U.S. civilian were killed in Palmyra after an ambush by an ISIS gunman, U.S. officials said.
Omar Haj Kadour
/
AFP via Getty Images
A police vehicle of the interim Syrian government moves through a street in Palmyra in central Syria on Feb. 7. On Saturday, two U.S. service members and one U.S. civilian were killed in Palmyra after an ambush by an ISIS gunman, U.S. officials said.

Updated December 13, 2025 at 2:21 PM EST

Two U.S. service members and one U.S. civilian were killed Saturday after an ambush by an ISIS gunman in central Syria, U.S. Central Command said. Three other service members were injured.

The attack, which took place in the city of Palmyra, comes a year after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

President Trump said on Truth Social that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is "extremely angry and disturbed by this attack" and that "there will be very serious retaliation."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on social media that the gunman was killed by partner forces.

"If you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you," Hegseth said.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on X that the shooting occurred "as the soldiers were concluding a key leader engagement" and their mission was to support counterterrorism operations in the region.

Since October CENTCOM said, its forces have "advised, assisted, and enabled" more than 22 operations against ISIS with partners in Syria, resulting in five ISIS members killed and 19 captured.

Parnell said Saturday's attack is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Lydia Calitri

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content