© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

GOP Rep. says ACA subsidy users shouldn't 'pay the price for congressional inaction'

By A Martínez
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:08 AM EST
Exterior view of the U.S. Capitol on October 23 in Washington D.C.
Eric Lee
/
Getty Images
Exterior view of the U.S. Capitol on October 23 in Washington D.C.

Updated December 15, 2025 at 10:53 AM EST

With time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace running out, Congress has yet to address expiring credits used by millions of people to afford health care coverage.

The House is set to vote this week on a plan proposed by Speaker Mike Johnson that does not include an extension of the ACA credits that expire at the end of this year.

GOP Rep. Kevin Kiley of California, who supports a temporary extension of the credits, said in an interview with Morning Edition that Johnson's plan was "hastily thrown together" and does not address "the crisis in front of us."

Kiley said the more than 20 million people who currently rely on the ACA credits "shouldn't be forced to pay the price for congressional inaction."

Speaking to NPR's A Martínez, Kiley also discussed other efforts in the House to address the looming health care cost spike and whether Republicans and Democrats will be able to find a bipartisan solution.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue button above.

The radio version of this story was produced by Ana Perez and Taylor Haney. The web copy was written by Obed Manuel and edited by Treye Green.

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate