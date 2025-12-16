© 2025 Connecticut Public

Romance authors celebrate Jane Austen's literary legacy on her 250th birthday

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 16, 2025 at 12:08 PM EST
The cover of "Ladies in Waiting" and authors Diana Quincy (top) and Nikki Payne (bottom). (Courtesy of Gallery Books, Shelley Larrabee and Frank W. photos)
Courtesy of Gallery Books, Shelley Larrabee and Frank W. photos
The cover of "Ladies in Waiting" and authors Diana Quincy (top) and Nikki Payne (bottom). (Courtesy of Gallery Books, Shelley Larrabee and Frank W. photos)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young celebrates Jane Austen’s 250th birthday with Diana Quincy and Nikki Payne, two romance authors who contributed to the new book “Ladies In Waiting: Jane Austen’s Unsung Characters.”

Book excerpt: ‘Ladies in Waiting’

By Diana Quincy and Nikki Payne

From the book “Ladies in Waiting: Jane Austen’s Unsung Characters” published by Gallery Books, an Imprint of Simon & Schuster, LLC. “Lace and Larceny” copyright © 2025 by Nikki Payne. Printed by permission.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

