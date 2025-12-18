Labubus creep onto holiday wish lists in CT and beyond

This story was reported by journalism students at CT State Community College Manchester.

In the quiet corners of Connecticut, a mischievous forest creature is stirring up excitement — not in the woods, but on shelves, screens, and collector wish lists.

Labubu, the impish character that first emerged as a desirable collectible during the summer, has become a sought-after figure among designer toy enthusiasts,

Gen Z collectors and nostalgic adults alike.

During the holiday season, collectors are looking to add to their haul and newbies are looking to join their ranks. The trend shows no sign of stopping.

Labubus get schooled

The Labubu craze has reached college campuses as well. Ame Thammavong, a Liberal Arts and Sciences major at CT State Community College Manchester, owns multiple figures known as The Monsters.

But unlike others, Thammavong managed to get their own Labubus before the trend hit the mainstream.

“I think it was a little bit before they started getting popular, maybe September, October, around this time last year?” Thammavong said.

Thammavong said they bought their two Labubus at Newbury Comics in The Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester. Being in early on the trend means they bought them relatively cheap compared to what they can cost today.

“So I think I got lucky because at the time, maybe they were like $21, $22 each, which is still a lot,” Thammavong said.

Collin Moffitt / CT Community News Ame Thammavong has had her Labubus since late 2024, when they were just starting to become popular.

A new Labubu now ranges in price from $19.99 to more than $100, if purchased directly from the website of Pop Mart, the China-based retailer that makes and distributes the figurines.

“2025 has turned out to be a big year for Pop Mart, with its visionary founder, Wang Ning, entering China’s top ten richest individuals,” according to Prestige online.

“The toy company is estimated to be worth a whopping $40 billion thanks to the viral Labubu dolls that have sparked global frenzy.”

Thammavong’s Labubus are from two different lines: Sisi, from the Have a Seat line, and Toffee, from the Exciting Macaron line.

To go real or fake?

But figurines from the various lines – and there is a new one launched every few weeks – have been resold on eBay for hundreds of dollars for the rarest “secret” figure of a series or a complete set of a series.

Too rich for you?

Then you can always get a Lafufu, or a fake Labubu. They can also be purchased at a wide variety of gas stations and smoke shops.

And they can be found on the Manchester campus as well.

“My Labubu is fake, it’s a Lafufu, but I still love it,” said Essence Karjohn, a senior at Great Path Academy, the magnet high school on the campus. Her soft, baby-pink figurine hangs from her school satchel.

Labubus sprang from the imagination of Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, who made "The Monsters" the star of a series of stories inspired by Nordic mythology. The collection includes characters such as the original Labubu, a playful and kind-hearted creature known for its big eyes, sharp teeth and chaotic charm. Pop Mart began making them into vinyl collectibles in 2019.

In a YouTube video by Industria, Lung shows how each Labubu starts as a sketch, is turned into a 3D model, and is then molded in silicone. The figures are made from soft vinyl (a liquid resin that hardens) and plush synthetic fibers, and every Labubu model is carefully handmade and hand-painted, making each one unique.

Tiny figures, major influence

Since the Labubu dolls were released they have been collected by A-list celebrities like reality TV personalities Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, music artists Lizzo and Rihanna and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Osaka carried two Labubus covered in crystal outfits and carrying blingy tennis racquets during the 2025 U.S. Open.

However, there is one celebrity who popularized collection of the dolls into a global sensation. Lisa from South Korean girl group BLACKPINK started flaunting the dolls in 2024. Lisa owns several custom figurines and her dolls have been spotted wearing a wide collection of Labubu accessories that include hats, sweaters and more.

In fact, there are all kinds of different accessories owners can get for their monsters, from car seats to wigs, designer sweaters to the uniform of a favorite sports team.

Harper Syres / CT Community News Appoline Koudaya, a student at CT State Manchester, hasn't named her Labubu yet, but has purchased accessories for her.

Appoline Koudaya, a business administration major at CT State Manchester, purchased her Labubu in a mall store recently.

“Before seeing it at the store, I never thought about getting one,” she said, adding that she enjoys accessorizing. “I even got a collar for her.”

Friends Raquel Synovec, Aquinnah Maloney and Alessia Fischetti ventured to one of just two Pop Mart stores in Connecticut at SoNo Collection mall in Norwalk to see dolls from the newest line, “Why So Serious,” which launched Oct. 9.

“I like Labubus because I can put them on my backpack and they’re cute. I got introduced to them by YouTube. I’m interested in starting a collection,” Synovec said.

Pop Mart rakes it in with Blind Boxes

That is good news for retailers including the Pop Mart stores in Norwalk and Danbury,

Melissa Lopez mans the register at Pop Mart in Norwalk.

“They love to buy Labubus,” she said, just a couple of days after the launch of the “Why So Serious?” line. “They’re also pretty. Different characters were launched on Friday, which are currently now all sold out.’’

Other stores that carry the line like Lili’s in The Shoppes at Buckland Hills and Newbury Comics across the state are also seeing bumps in sales.

Not every retailer who wants Labubus can get them, however.

“Pop Mart is very stingy with Labubus,” said May Lu, owner of Lili’s, adding that she was hoping her store would be able to have some to sell on Black Friday.

But the busiest retailer is the Pop Mart website, where buyers choose a box online without knowing exactly which Labubu they are getting from a certain line. They can then their get purchase delivered or pick it up at a nearby Pop Mart. Either way it comes in a box that completely obscures the contents.

It’s called Blind Box buying and it’s part of the fun of Labubus. TikTok, Instagram and other social media sites are full of “unboxing” videos where buyers find out which member of a line they have. Each line has a “secret” Labubu that “may” be in the box. For example, the latest line of The Monsters is the “1 A.M. Series Figures,”

which debuted Nov. 13. The secret figure is “Stop the Time” and includes a glowing alarm clock. The chance of drawing the secret figure is one in 120.

Collin Moffitt / CT Community News Labubus, Toffee, left and Sisi, belong to CT State Manchester student Ame Thammavong.

Blind Box buying is not exactly gambling, said Dr. Nancy Bray, who teaches psychology at CT State Manchester, but it can satisfy some of the same “pleasure pathways” in the brain that actual gambling does.

“I would imagine blind boxes would be fairly low stakes for most, but that might depend on if they are spending money that they can afford to spend,” she said.

But there is no doubt the mystery is part of the fun.

“I was introduced to Labubus on Tiktok,” said Alessia Fischetti of Norwalk. “The most exciting part is unboxing the item. I’ve seen tons of YouTubers and content creators unboxing their Labubus. I’m glad I got to open my Labubu with the same exciting feeling.”

Holiday toy fads

During the end-of-year gifting holidays, Labubus are shaping up to be one of the most sought after toys. They would just be the latest in a long line of toys that caused crazes.

One of the first major toy crazes dates back to 1983, with the release of Cabbage Patch Kids dolls.

The high demand for Cabbage Patch Kids, and limited quantity, caused parents to camp outside the stores and even cause a riot once inside to get a doll for their children for the holidays.

Then there was Tickle Me Elmo, which was introduced in 1996, with 1 million of the laughing and dancing stuffed animal from Sesame Street sold in the first year alone. Parents' desperate need to get their hands on one became a very profitable business for people reselling the stuffed animal for $1,000 and up, according to news reports.

But no matter how chaotic things get, the hype eventually dies down, leaving space for another toy to take over.

Take a bow, Labubus.

This story was reported by Erica Burton, Allenta Chokbengboun, Collin Moffitt, Michael Little, Michael Keogh, Oscar Gamez, Patrese Whitter and Harper Syres.

The authors are journalism students at CT State Community College Manchester.

Additional reporting by Jasmine D. Williams of Southern Connecticut State University.

This story is republished via CT Community News, a service of the Connecticut Student Journalism Collaborative, an organization sponsored by journalism departments at college and university campuses across the state.