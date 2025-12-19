© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

COMIC: 6 tips to help you overcome social anxiety this season

By Shay Mirk,
Andee Tagle
Published December 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST

The holidays tend to be a time for gathering, with work parties, family dinners and school showcases. And socializing can be awkward! But avoiding awkwardness can also get in the way of fun and connection.

So if you're considering bailing on your community potluck or office party because you're anxious, read this first!

Here are six tips from psychologists Ali Mattu and Fallon Goodman on how to embrace the awkwardness and practice social courage.

/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/

This comic was written and illustrated by Shay Mirk, a graphic journalist, editor, and teacher and the author of Making Nonfiction Comics: A Guide for Graphic Narrative.

This comic was reported by Andee Tagle and edited by Beck Harlan. The podcast episode was produced by Clare Marie Schneider.

Want more Life Kit? Subscribe to our weekly newsletter and get expert advice on topics like money, relationships, health and more. Click here to subscribe now.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Shay Mirk
Andee Tagle
Andee Tagle (she/her) is an associate producer and now-and-then host for NPR's Life Kit podcast.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content