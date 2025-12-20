© 2025 Connecticut Public

'Wait Wait' for December 20, 2025: With Not My Job guest Rhea Seehorn

Published December 20, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Rhea Seehorn attends ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick's Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ELLE)
Amy Sussman
/
Getty images
Rhea Seehorn attends ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick's Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ELLE)

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Rhea Seehorn and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Josh Gondelman, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Not Ready For Their Close-Up; Sucky Business News; Hallmark and Chill in Connecticut

Panel Questions

AI Gets Generous

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a new piece of smart tech in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Pluribus' Rhea Seehorn answers our questions about Christmas Carols

Rhea Seehorn, who stars as Carol on Apple TV+'s Pluribus plays our game called, "It's Christmas, Carol" Three questions about Christmas carols.

Panel Questions

A New Holiday Coping Strategy; Getting Some Familiar Help With Dating Apps

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Ooh-la-la Tannebaum; They're So Cute and Venomous; Pop Music Under Pressure

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big Christmas present this year.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

