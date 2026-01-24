'Wait Wait' for January 24, 2026: With Not My Job guest Kevin O'Leary

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Kevin O'Leary and panelists Adam Burke, Shantira Jackson, and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Devastated in Davos; Advances in Beef Technology; An Olympic Pants Scandal

Panel Questions

Houston, I Can't Find The Remote

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about an innovation in stadiums, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Shark Tank and Marty Supreme's Kevin O'Leary answers answers our questions about the world's best parties

Star of Shark Tank and Marty Supreme, Kevin O'Leary, plays our game called, "Marty Supreme meet Party Supreme!" Three questions about some of the biggest parties ever.

Panel Questions

Famine Fun For the Whole Family; Cleaning Up Your Aspirations; A New Reason to Avoid the Gym

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Panda Diet; Tough Times for Beantown; Getting Rude With Your Home

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that they can use tools, what'll be the next surprising thing cows do



Copyright 2026 NPR