What to know about New Haven’s school choice lottery application

Connecticut Public Radio | By Daniela Doncel
Published January 29, 2026 at 4:10 PM EST
Provided by Office of School Choice and Enrollment
New Haven Public Schools hosted a School Choice Expo in 2024 in conjunction with National School Choice Week. This year, they are again collaborating with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation to host the 2026 School Choice Expo. "If the community comes to the expo, their eyes will be open to all the possibilities that are there for them," said magnet school recruitment coordinator Danielle Gregory-Williams.

Danielle Gregory-Williams grew up going to school in New Haven while living in West Haven. She now works as the magnet school recruitment coordinator of New Haven Public Schools, helping put on a School Choice Expo happening this Saturday.

“I am a little biased, because I am a product of the school choice program, but there's a lot of great opportunities here in New Haven that I would love for families to take advantage of and let the kids have some choice and empowerment,” Gregory-Williams said.

School choice programs in Connecticut allow parents the opportunity to send their children to a participating free public school outside of their home district.

Gregory-Williams said school choice allows students a chance to study their field of interest early on.

“You don't have to wait till college to choose your quote, unquote major or what you want to study. This is the opportunity for kids to have some input [and] some say in what they want to learn,” Gregory-Williams said.

The New Haven School Choice Expo will have over 30 schools for families to explore, including traditional public schools, charter schools and interdistrict magnet schools.

“I like to say we have a school for every child,” Gregory-Williams said. “Our schools here in New Haven are theme based. We have engineering, arts, science, health, business. If the child is interested in the program, then [they’re] typically going to thrive.”

The expo will begin with a presentation about the school choice process in New Haven, so families will know how to apply when the application opens on Monday, February 2. The window to apply closes Friday, March 6.

For New Haven’s growing Hispanic community

New Haven Public Schools organized the expo in collaboration with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation to round off National School Choice Week. The week-long event aims to raise awareness about all learning options for families and children.

For the New Haven area, a large number of those families include the Hispanic/Latino population. Hispanic/Latino people make up 31% of New Haven’s population, making them the largest ethnic group in the city. Nearly half of the New Haven School District student body is Hispanic/Latino.

“We know that New Haven has a very big and growing Hispanic community, so we do offer some of our printed materials in Spanish,” Gregory-Williams said. “We have on site our multilingual department that will be there to speak with families. They can answer what schools have the language programming that they may need.”

The multilingual department staff members will be available to inform families about which schools have ESL (English as a Second Language) or bilingual support, Gregory-Williams said.

Dual language schools will be among the options families can explore as well, such as John S. Martinez School and John C. Daniels School of International Communication.

There will be a Spanish interpreter on site to help families navigate the expo too. Gregory-Williams said there will also be interpreters for Arabic and Pashto-speakers.

“Not every child is the same, so not every child learns the same and learns in the same environment in the same way,” Gregory-Williams said. “We want children to thrive, so we want to give them options that help them do so.”

Families can also expect to have fun while at the expo. Gregory-Williams said there will be a deejay, games, face painting and a school choice cafe with donuts, popcorn and cotton candy.

“[The expo] is a celebration of school choice,” Gregory-Williams said. “It's a celebration of just having options that fit your child.”

Learn more

The New Haven Public School School Choice Expo is on Saturday, Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wilbur Cross High School. The event is free to attend. Parking is available on site.

For those who miss the event, New Haven Public Schools is holding virtual lessons on the school choice process on Wednesdays through February 25. English sessions are at 12 p.m. and Spanish sessions are at 5 p.m.

The school choice lottery application is available online from Monday, February 2 to Friday, March 6 at 11 p.m. All school choice applications must be submitted by March 6.
Daniela Doncel
Daniela Doncel is a Colombian American journalist who joined Connecticut Public in November 2024.

In 2025, Daniela trained to be a leader in the newsroom as part of a program called the Widening the Pipeline Fellowship with the National Press Foundation. She also won first place for Best Radio/Audio Story at the 2025 NAHJ New England Awards.

Through her reporting, Daniela strives to showcase the diversity of the Hispanic/Latino communities within Connecticut.
See stories by Daniela Doncel

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

