Video: 'Sacred Pipes' built at this CT organ manufacturer echo for over a century

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ryan Caron King
Published January 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST

Since 1898, The Austin Organ Company in Hartford, Connecticut, has built and installed thousands of organs across the country.

Using traditional methods, nearly every component is still made in their factory on Woodland Street.

The company is known for its universal air chest system, where parts can be updated to adapt to changing musical tastes. It is one of the oldest continuously-operating organ manufacturers in the U.S.

In this short documentary, meet the craftspeople who’ve helped Austin maintain its national reputation – and the next generation of organ builders keeping the practice alive.
Ryan Caron King
Ryan Caron King joined Connecticut Public in 2015 as a reporter and video journalist. He was also one of eight reporters on the New England News Collaborative’s launch team, covering regional issues such as immigration, the environment, transportation, and the opioid epidemic.
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

