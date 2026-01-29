Video: 'Sacred Pipes' built at this CT organ manufacturer echo for over a century

Since 1898, The Austin Organ Company in Hartford, Connecticut, has built and installed thousands of organs across the country.

Using traditional methods, nearly every component is still made in their factory on Woodland Street.

The company is known for its universal air chest system, where parts can be updated to adapt to changing musical tastes. It is one of the oldest continuously-operating organ manufacturers in the U.S.

In this short documentary, meet the craftspeople who’ve helped Austin maintain its national reputation – and the next generation of organ builders keeping the practice alive.

