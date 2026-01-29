The Pats are headed to the Super Bowl, but here’s where to watch 'Bad Bunny Bowl' in CT

Puerto Rican mega star Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 8.

The news of him headlining the country’s most-watched concert did not come without controversy. Some monolingual NFL fans took to social media to complain about his entirely Spanish-language discography and pro-immigrant stances — ones he’s only doubled down on as Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainments have escalated. President Donald Trump has announced a boycott , and Turning Point USA, the late Charlie Kirk’s conservative organization, is hosting an alternative half time show .

The announcement, in late September 2025, came after the close of his “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí,” or “I don’t want to leave here,” 30-show residency in San Juan and a notable lack of continental U.S. tour dates.

“Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of — like, f—ing ICE could be outside [my concert],” Bad Bunny told iD Magazine in early September.

Despite no stateside shows, half a million fans sang and cried along to tracks from “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” in person over the summer, and the livestreamed conclusion broke Amazon Music’s streaming record for a single artist performance.

Meanwhile, in Connecticut, a state that’s reliably Democratic and strongly Latino, particularly Puerto Rican, establishments are preparing to host even larger watch parties for this show than the livestreamed conclusion to his Puerto Rico residency .

Matty D’s Restaurant

In Hartford (Game begins at 6:30 p.m.)

The Hartford restaurant is hosting another chance to party with them to the soundtrack of Bad Bunny’s music. For the September concert livestream, Matty D’s promised “good vibes, cold drinks, and all the perreo you can handle.” And they arguably delivered. Itzel Rivera from our partner outlet, El Nuevo Día in Puerto Rico, attended (as her first stop in Connecticut ) and shared some of the fun she had and witnessed here .

80 Proof Kitchen

In New Haven (Game begins at 6:30 p.m.)

This American bar in downtown New Haven is hosting a “Bad Bunny Big Game Party.” There will be a live DJ and Puerto Rican food, plus $1 wings and $3 draft beers.

The Diamond Club

In Danbury (Doors open at 5 p.m.)