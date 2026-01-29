© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Pats are headed to the Super Bowl, but here’s where to watch 'Bad Bunny Bowl' in CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Rachel Iacovone
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:44 AM EST
Bad Bunny performs on stage during the Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour at Estadio GNP Seguros on December 11, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Emma McIntyre
/
Getty Images
Bad Bunny performs on stage during the Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour at Estadio GNP Seguros on December 11, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Puerto Rican mega star Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 8.

The news of him headlining the country’s most-watched concert did not come without controversy. Some monolingual NFL fans took to social media to complain about his entirely Spanish-language discography and pro-immigrant stances — ones he’s only doubled down on as Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainments have escalated. President Donald Trump has announced a boycott, and Turning Point USA, the late Charlie Kirk’s conservative organization, is hosting an alternative half time show.

The announcement, in late September 2025, came after the close of his “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí,” or “I don’t want to leave here,” 30-show residency in San Juan and a notable lack of continental U.S. tour dates.

“Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of — like, f—ing ICE could be outside [my concert],” Bad Bunny told iD Magazine in early September.

Despite no stateside shows, half a million fans sang and cried along to tracks from “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” in person over the summer, and the livestreamed conclusion broke Amazon Music’s streaming record for a single artist performance.

Meanwhile, in Connecticut, a state that’s reliably Democratic and strongly Latino, particularly Puerto Rican, establishments are preparing to host even larger watch parties for this show than the livestreamed conclusion to his Puerto Rico residency.

Did we miss any watch parties? (Your couch doesn’t count.) Email us here.

Matty D’s Restaurant

In Hartford (Game begins at 6:30 p.m.)

The Hartford restaurant is hosting another chance to party with them to the soundtrack of Bad Bunny’s music. For the September concert livestream, Matty D’s promised “good vibes, cold drinks, and all the perreo you can handle.” And they arguably delivered. Itzel Rivera from our partner outlet, El Nuevo Día in Puerto Rico, attended (as her first stop in Connecticut) and shared some of the fun she had and witnessed here.

80 Proof Kitchen

In New Haven (Game begins at 6:30 p.m.)

This American bar in downtown New Haven is hosting a “Bad Bunny Big Game Party.” There will be a live DJ and Puerto Rican food, plus $1 wings and $3 draft beers.

The Diamond Club

In Danbury (Doors open at 5 p.m.)

Northeast pop-up club host, Perreo Parrty, is returning to The Diamond Club after its successful Bad Bunny concert watch party in September. Organizers say to expect a night filled with “non-stop perreo, Latin hits, and the hottest vibes in the city.” Bottle service and VIP sections will be available. This is an 18+ event. Entry is free before 10:30 p.m. After that, tickets are $13.
Tags
News LatinoPuerto RicoArts & CultureSports
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.