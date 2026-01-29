Fairfield Public Schools announces, then abruptly cancels, school visit by Linda McMahon

Just hours after announcing a Friday visit by U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon to one of its elementary schools, Fairfield Public Schools told families the event was canceled due to community backlash.

“We heard from many families who expressed concerns and shared that they were considering keeping their children home,” district Superintendent Michael Testani said in a Wednesday evening email to the McKinley Elementary School community. “After listening carefully to our community and sharing those concerns with officials in Washington, the decision was made to cancel Friday’s program.”

An initial email to parents on Wednesday from McKinley Principal Christine Booth had read, “We are thrilled to share some exciting news! This Friday, McKinley Elementary School will welcome a very special guest, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, as part of the History Rocks! Tour, a national program connected to the U.S. Department of Education’s America 250 initiative celebrating our nation’s upcoming 250th birthday.”

The America 250 initiative is in partnership with right-wing groups including Turning Point USA, PragerU, Moms for Liberty and the Heritage Foundation. The History Rocks! Tour has drawn controversy in other states, as well; a December visit by McMahon to a New Jersey middle school drew protests .

Neither the U.S. Department of Education nor Fairfield Public Schools responded to requests for comment.

In an interview with Connecticut Public, McKinley parent and Democratic member of the Fairfield Representative Town Meeting Tracy Rodriguez said she had a “heated conversation” with Superintendent Testani on Wednesday.

“He saw no concern over the visit. He thought I was politicizing it,” Rodriguez said.

“I think it's completely inappropriate to have someone from the Trump administration speaking directly to our children, and in light of what's happening in our country right now, I personally felt that the safety of our students and staff was not being considered,” Rodriguez said.

She said she was glad administrators ultimately canceled the event.

“I'm grateful that they listened to our voices, that they took student safety and parental concern into account,” Rodriguez said. “I'm also really proud of our community for standing up. I think oftentimes it feels like just one voice won't make a difference, but our collective voice yesterday really made a difference.”

Rodriguez was one of four Democrats from the Fairfield Representative Town Meeting to issue a statement of appreciation to the district for canceling McMahon’s visit.

“We strongly commend the McKinley PTA, parents, and others who spoke up and made clear that elementary school students should not be placed in the middle of politically driven initiatives,” said the statement from RTM members Emma Barron, Rob Blanchard, Erik Drewniak, and Rodriguez.

“Elementary schools are not appropriate venues for programming tied to national political agendas or affiliated advocacy groups. Our schools must remain places where children feel safe, supported, and focused on learning,” the statement read.

“At the same time, many families were deeply troubled that Fairfield Public Schools agreed to host this event at all,” the four RTM members said.

McMahon, a Greenwich resident and former CEO of Stamford-based World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), served as administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration during President Donald Trump’s first term.

McMahon has run unsuccessfully as a Republican for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. In 2009, she served for one year on the Connecticut Board of Education, appointed by then-Gov. Jodi Rell, a Republican. She has also served on the board of trustees of Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.

Connecticut Public’s Maysoon Khan contributed to this story.