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CT education advocates push for free school meals

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published March 18, 2026 at 11:19 AM EDT
H.B. No. 5214 If passed, would allow the state to reimburse local school districts that are having to pay for free or reduced cost meals out of pocket due to a reduction in federal funding.
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H.B. No. 5214 If passed, would allow the state to reimburse local school districts that are having to pay for free or reduced cost meals out of pocket due to a reduction in federal funding.

Alexandria Ford, a sixth grade student in Stamford, noticed many of her classmates could not afford to buy food at school. Ford says they also didn’t have snacks to eat once they left the cafeteria.

Ford did something that Connecticut lawmakers and education advocates now want to do on a statewide level

“I came up with a solution and said, ‘Can I bring extra snacks to school to my friends (that) can't bring their own?' That's exactly what I did. I gave up the snacks again and again.” Ford said.

Ford brought snacks to school until her principal at Scofield Magnet Middle School gave in, and allowed food to be taken from the cafeteria.

Ford, who has since advocated for free school meals, spoke at a briefing in Hartford Tuesday, alongside others supporting a state bill. If passed, the bill would make school breakfast free for all students in public schools throughout Connecticut. It would also provide free lunches to students who qualify for reduced-cost meals.

State legislators including Democratic State Rep. Moira Rader, said the bill would make a big impact.

“Participation increases dramatically, chronic absenteeism reduces, and academic performance improves,” Rader said.

If passed, the bill would allow the state to reimburse local school districts that are having to pay for free or reduced cost meals out of pocket due to a reduction in federal funding.

Several school districts in cities such as Bridgeport and New Haven, have school populations which mostly qualify for free or reduced meals based on income levels.

Rader said the bill, if passed, would put all students on an even playing field, especially for families who may have fallen through the gaps.

“We also know that many families who are struggling do not qualify under outdated income thresholds,” Rader said. “Universal Access closes that gap. It meets families where they are, especially at a time when the cost of living continues to rise.”

Drew McSweeney, a parent, and former teacher said he often had to pay out of his own pocket to keep his classroom stocked with food for children who were unable to afford food or who had somehow not qualified for free or reduced meals.

McSweeney said having universally free breakfast meals reflects a commitment to giving all children a chance for success.

“For me it's the definition of what equity is, and we know equity means fairness,” McSweeney said. “So whether you're a five year old child in Greenwich or a five year old in Waterbury, you're going to have the ability to eat.”

There’s also another reason school meals should be free, Ford said. She said some of her classmates were going hungry. But she also said children who couldn’t afford meals at school would feel ashamed and inadequate when comparing themselves to their more well off classmates.

Making breakfast free for all, changes things Ford said.

“When you're with the crowd, the stigma changes as you aren't the only one,” Ford said.
News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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