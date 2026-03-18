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Thrifting for a cause: Unhoused community to benefit from new West Hartford store

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 18, 2026 at 5:03 PM EDT
West Hartford, Ct. — March 17, 2026 — Sara Salomon Wilson, Deputy Director of Journey Home, hugs Michael Fitch, during his visit to the Journey Home Thrift store which opened last month and all of the proceeds from the thrift store sales go back into operating Journey Home’s furniture bank. Fitch said Journey Home helped him furnish his first apartment after he had been living without a home for about 15 years. “I was sleeping on the floor on a deflated air mattress, and it just it felt so good, and only my case manager knew this at the time. But after I got done setting up the bed and stuff and everything, I literally crashed on that bed for about three hours because I was like, oh gosh, this is how a real bed feels.” (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko
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Connecticut Public
Sara Salomon Wilson, Deputy Director of Journey Home, hugs Michael Fitch, during his visit to the Journey Home Thrift store. Fitch said Journey Home helped him furnish his first apartment after he had been living without a home for about 15 years. “I was sleeping on the floor on a deflated air mattress, and it just it felt so good, and only my case manager knew this at the time. But after I got done setting up the bed and stuff and everything, I literally crashed on that bed for about three hours because I was like, oh gosh, this is how a real bed feels.”

A new store in West Hartford will allow shoppers to thrift for a cause, giving back to area’s the homeless community with every purchase.

Home for Good on New Park Avenue, sells high-quality homegoods and furniture at affordable prices. The store is a new branch of Journey Home, a nonprofit homeless service provider.

All of the proceeds from the thrift store sales go back into operating Journey Home’s furniture bank, according to Deputy Director Sara Salomon Wilson.

West Hartford, Ct. — March 17, 2026 — Lisa Levin and her dog Cinder shop inside Home for Good on New Park Avenue in West Hartford. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko
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Connecticut Public
Lisa Levin and her dog Cinder shop inside Home for Good on New Park Avenue in West Hartford.

The bank provides furniture basics for residents transitioning out of homelessness and is the largest of its kind in Connecticut.

Salomon Wilson wanted to find a way to make use of the high-quality but less practical items donated to the furniture bank.

“We were encouraging our donors to just donate them to places like Goodwill and Salvation Army, which is fine, but we started to think like, maybe we could actually open up our own thrift store,” Salomon Wilson said.

In its first three weeks, Home for Good has earned about $16,000, Salomon Wilson said.

Home for Good specializes in home decor and furniture, with inventory ranging from Great Depression-era crystal sets and wooden armoires to records and framed photo prints. Prices range from $1 to several thousand.

Volunteer Liz Keenan (left) meets with Sara Salomon Wilson, Deputy Director of Journey Home inside the Home for Good thrift store which opened last month in West Hartford.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Volunteer Liz Keenan (left) meets with Sara Salomon Wilson, Deputy Director of Journey Home inside the Home for Good thrift store which opened last month in West Hartford. All of the proceeds from the thrift store sales go back into operating Journey Home’s furniture bank.

“Like fondue forks. We couldn't bring these into clients' homes, but you never know who comes in and you know is looking for a fondue set,” Salomon Wilson said. “We take books, pieces of pottery. We have really unique and rare items in here as well.”

Journey Home raised about $177,000 to hire staff, purchase necessary equipment and renovate the space, bringing it up to code for retail use, Salomon Wilson said.

Residents who want to contribute to Home for Good can donate their items to Journey Home at the furniture bank warehouse, across the street from the new store on New Park Avenue. Any items not reserved for furniture bank purposes will be sent to Home for Good.

Store manager, Tina Heffernan, wants to use the products and presentation to draw in a young crowd, and then tell them about Journey Home’s mission.

Items in the Journey Home Thrift store range in price from $1 to more than $1000 but pricing is able to stay low due to all the items being donated.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Items in the Journey Home Thrift store range in price from $1 to more than $1000 but pricing is able to stay low due to all the items being donated.

“I love when people use the word curated, because to me, that means that we sourced the items and we didn't. It's all donated,” Heffernan said. “So we're making something feel like it was purposeful without actually having that intent.”

Heffernan is the store’s only paid employee, while the rest of the positions are filled by volunteers.

While it’s Heffernan’s first time working in a nonprofit space, she comes from a retail career spanning 20 years.

“It was like trying to find the perfect, where does my experience line up with something that actually is genuine and I can be proud of,” Heffernan said.
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Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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