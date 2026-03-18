© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New composite photo revealed in Bridgeport child’s cold case

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published March 18, 2026 at 6:26 PM EDT
10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron went missing in November, 2001. Bridgeport Police released an age progression, created by a forensic artist at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), that shows how she may look at 34 years of age during a press conference March 18, 2026 nearly 25 years later.
Provided by Bridgeport Police
10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron went missing in November, 2001. Bridgeport Police released an age progression, created by a forensic artist at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), that shows how she may look at 34 years of age during a press conference March 18, 2026 nearly 25 years later.

Bridgeport Police say they’re exploring new leads on the disappearance of Bianca Lebron who was 10-years-old when she went missing in 2001.

The city’s police department publicized a newly generated image Wednesday of what Lebron could look like now as a 34- year-old woman.

The image, was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Bridgeport police homicide detective Laura Azevedo-Rasuk said new information has been uncovered. However, Acevedo-Rasuk declined to release details, citing the active investigation into the case.

“At this point, we have a very strong lead into information as far as witnesses,” Azevedo-Rasuk said.

Azevedo-Rasuk also mentioned other updates from 2025, including excavating a home in the city.

Lebron’s disappearance made national headlines, as police officials continue to hold out hope Lebron may still be alive.

Lebron’s niece, Nevaeha Bianca Cooke, has not stopped thinking about her aunt, who Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter said she's never met.

“My grandma has been broken for the past 24 years without her daughter,” Cook said. “Please help bring my family closure.”

Porter pleaded for members of the public who might know more about Lebron's disappearance and/or her current whereabouts, to come forward.

“Anytime a community has a child go missing from school, we need to find out what happened,” Porter said. “And so if there's anybody out there, if you know anything regarding this case, please come forward and help us.”

Bianca Lebron went missing in November, 2001. According to previous reporting from the New York Times, Lebron reportedly entered a man’s van without incident outside of her elementary school.

Detective Jeffrey Holtz said much has changed in Bridgeport since then. Crime dropped to new lows in 2025 according to WSHU.

But Holtz said Lebron’s disappearance is an unhealed wound for the city.

“There is still a pall hanging over Bianca LeBron's family, the City of Bridgeport, and the community, specifically here on The West End where this case originated,” Holtz said.
Tags
News Latest News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.