'Wait Wait' for January 10, 2026: With Not My Job guest Delroy Lindo

Published January 10, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
British actor Delroy Lindo attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awardsat Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)
Michael Tran
/
Getty Images
British actor Delroy Lindo attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awardsat Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Delroy Lindo and panelists Paula Poundstone, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Roy Blount, Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Trump Gets an Oil Change; FDA Turns Things Upside Down; Embrace Dullness

Panel Questions

Sexy Shuffling

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about an unlikely hero in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Sinners star Delroy Lindo answers our questions about the New Orleans Saints

Actor and star of Sinners, Delroy Lindo plays our game called, "Sinners, meet the Saints" Three questions about the New Orleans Saints.

Panel Questions

A Tribute To the Moylan Arrow; Get Behind These Donations

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Color-coded Lizards; Dick And Jane Are Up For Grabs; A New Way To Ruin Your Weekend

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that we have a new food pyramid, what'll be the next new food to go on sale?

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state's local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

