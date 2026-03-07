© 2026 Connecticut Public

'Wait Wait' for March 7, 2026: With Not My Job guest Jason Benetti

NPR
Published March 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jason Benetti and panelists Luke Burbank, Negin Farsad, and Hari Kondabolu. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A Going Away Party; Looksmaxxing; The Pope Vs The Robots

Panel Questions

Press 2 For Span-ish

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a time out in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Sunday Night Baseball's Jason Benetti answers our questions about confetti

The new voice of Sunday Night Baseball on NBC, Jason Benetti, plays our game called, "Jason Benetti, have some confetti." Three questions about confetti.

Panel Questions

Parental Insecurity; Introducing the Big Arch

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Milkshake To Savor; New Age Chimps; Porky Problems

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after looksmaxxing, what will be next big internet beauty trend.

