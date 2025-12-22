Advocates push for opioid prevention centers in CT, pointing to an effort in RI
Advocates say they have a solution to the problem of overdoses in Connecticut – something called an overdose prevention center.
It’s a safe space for drug users, where medical professionals can provide immediate treatment. Rhode Island and New York have opened them.
As Laura Tillman with the Connecticut Mirror reports, an effort to allow a center here failed earlier this year at the state Capitol. Read the story by Laura Tillman and Katy Golvala of the Connecticut Mirror.