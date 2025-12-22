© 2025 Connecticut Public

Advocates push for opioid prevention centers in CT, pointing to an effort in RI

Connecticut Public Radio | By Laura Tillman and Katy Golvala / CT Mirror
Published December 22, 2025 at 10:21 AM EST
Diane Santos outside her Norwich home on July 31, 2025. Santos lost her son Mark Collins to an overdose in 2023. Overdose prevention centers, also known as safe injection sites, would have been legalized in Connecticut this year, but Gov. Lamont threatened a veto.
Shahrzad Rasekh
/
CT Mirror
Diane Santos outside her Norwich home on July 31, 2025. Santos lost her son Mark Collins to an overdose in 2023. Overdose prevention centers, also known as safe injection sites, would have been legalized in Connecticut this year, but Gov. Lamont threatened a veto.

Advocates say they have a solution to the problem of overdoses in Connecticut – something called an overdose prevention center.

It’s a safe space for drug users, where medical professionals can provide immediate treatment. Rhode Island and New York have opened them.

As Laura Tillman with the Connecticut Mirror reports, an effort to allow a center here failed earlier this year at the state Capitol. Read the story by Laura Tillman and Katy Golvala of the Connecticut Mirror.
Laura Tillman and Katy Golvala / CT Mirror
See stories by Laura Tillman and Katy Golvala / CT Mirror

