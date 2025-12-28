© 2026 Connecticut Public

Books We Love: romance reads

By Nia Dumas,
Beck HarlanMelissa KuypersBrittney MeltonLauren Migaki
Published December 28, 2025 at 8:10 AM EST

Love is in the air, and in the pages! NPR's Books We Love suggests "Heartbreak Hotel," "First Time Caller," "Time Loops and Meet Cutes," "Heart The Lover," "Can't Get Enough," and "Courtroom Drama."

Nia Dumas
Beck Harlan
Melissa Kuypers
Brittney Melton
Lauren Migaki
