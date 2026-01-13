© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Who knew winter was this wild? Cruising Long Island Sound in search of seals

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published January 13, 2026 at 2:45 PM EST
Harbor seal in Long Island Sound — Norwalk, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Harbor seal in Long Island Sound — Norwalk, Conn.

Winter may be quiet, but Long Island Sound is still full of life. There is plenty to see from the shore, but out on the water is the best place to catch a glimpse of a more elusive creature. 

A winter wildlife cruise with Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium gives folks a closer look at seals — the only marine mammal to make an annual visit to the Sound. There are a few hundred documented on both the Connecticut and New York sides each year between late fall and early spring.

Our guide is Captain Nicki Rosenfeld, the aquarium's director of programs and vessel operations. She said many people are surprised to learn that there are, in fact, seals in Long Island Sound.

“Even myself, for example, I thought seals lived, like, in the North Pole or something!" Rosenfeld said. "So I think it's surprising because they're just a cool, different type of wildlife that can be right off of our cities, like here in Connecticut."

Peck Ledge Lighthouse — Norwalk, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Peck Ledge Lighthouse — Norwalk, Conn.

Aboard the aquarium's RV Sound Explorer, we cruise through a chain of small islands off the coast of Norwalk. There are about 25 of them, depending on the tides, and they serve as an important habitat for migrating birds and seals.

Normally they're probably spending their time either around the Cape or in the Gulf of Maine," Rosenfeld added, "and then in the winter they spread out a bit more from each other, and are really following their food here.”

Harbor seal in Long Island Sound
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Harbor seal in Long Island Sound

Plus, the Sound offers protection from storms and predators, and open waters for swimming that are not totally frozen over. Rocky shores offer natural "stop-off" points for the animals to haul out. Rosenfeld described it as a winter vacation spot.

"We think of New England as cold in the winter, but we are pretty far south compared to Canada and those very northern parts of New England," she said.

Common loon with winter plumage in Long Island Sound — Norwalk, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Common loon with winter plumage in Long Island Sound — Norwalk, Conn.

We are on the lookout for harbor and gray seals. The two look very similar from a distance, but harbor seals you will usually see alone. They have round heads and spotted bodies. Gray seals are more likely to be seen in big groups, sprawled out on rocks or beaches. Their faces are more elongated, like a horse's.

An island off Norwalk, Connecticut, part of a chain of small islands in Long Island Sound that shape the region’s marine habitat.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
An island off Norwalk, Connecticut, part of a chain of small islands in Long Island Sound that shape the region’s marine habitat.

Seals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, so it is illegal to hunt, harass, or even get within 100 yards of a seal in the wild.

Maritime Aquarium has offered boat tours like this one since it first opened in 1988. They give folks a personal connection with the Sound. That is a priority for Maritime, as part of its push toward more interactive experiences with the community, including excursions.

"I think it just helps form those memories and create a connection to the place that you live," Rosenfeld said. "Realizing what kind of living things, like animals, you share a home with here near the Sound. It's awesome to see even in the winter, these kids bundle up and still have a good time looking for animals!"

Seal watching cruises run through the end of March. Visit the aquarium’s website to secure your spot, and remember to dress warm!

Harbor seal in Long Island Sound — Norwalk, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Harbor seal in Long Island Sound — Norwalk, Conn.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content