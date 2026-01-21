© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

David Guterson's new novel 'Evelyn in Transit' takes readers on journey as entertaining as it is meaningful

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 21, 2026 at 12:03 PM EST
The cover of "Evelyn in Transit" beside author David Gutherson. (Courtesy of W. W. Norton & Company)
Courtesy of W. W. Norton & Company
The cover of "Evelyn in Transit" beside author David Gutherson. (Courtesy of W. W. Norton & Company)

Novelist David Guterson (best known for “Snow Falling on Cedars”) takes readers on a journey from Indiana to Tibet and back again in his newly released “Evelyn in Transit.”

The book follows the lives of a young American girl and a Tibetan boy, thought to be a reincarnated holy lama, as their stories slowly braid together. Both follow unexpected journeys, full of humor and turmoil, as they strive to add meaning to their lives.

Guterson joins Here & Now to talk about the book and his own interest in Buddhism.

Book excerpt: ‘Evelyn in Transit’

By David Guterson

Excerpted from “Evelyn in Transit: A Novel.” Copyright (c) 2026 by David Guterson. Used with permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content