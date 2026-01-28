© 2026 Connecticut Public

Sen. Klobuchar says Democrats are united on ICE reform demands

By Patrick Jarenwattananon,
Erika RyanJuana SummersMatt OzugMegan Lim
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:05 PM EST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on recent developments around the federal immigration enforcement surge in her home state.

Patrick Jarenwattananon
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Matt Ozug
Megan Lim
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

