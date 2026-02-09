© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'Book of Lives,' acclaimed author Margaret Atwood shares her story

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:04 PM EST

Margaret Atwood, the author of the blockbuster “The Handmaid’s Tale” and 49 other books of fiction and poetry, has a sprawling new memoir, “Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young sat down with her at the First Parish Church in Cambridge, Mass., next to the Old Burying Ground that inspired her as a student at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study. Atwood talks about her childhood in the woods of Canada, how the mean girls of 4th grade became the basis for her novel “Cat’s Eye,” and how she came to write “The Handmaid’s Tale,” among many other things.

Margaret Atwood (left) talks with host Robin Young (right) at First Parish Church in Cambridge, Mass. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
/
Margaret Atwood (left) talks with host Robin Young (right) at First Parish Church in Cambridge, Mass. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

By Margaret Atwood

Excerpted from “Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts” by Margaret Atwood, published by Doubleday, Penguin Random House, an imprint of PenguinPublishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright ©2025 by O. W. Toad Limited 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content