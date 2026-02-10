© 2026 Connecticut Public

American Ben Ogden wins silver, breaking 50 year medal drought for U.S. men's cross-country skiing

NPR | By Brian Mann
Published February 10, 2026 at 8:09 AM EST
Ben Ogden, of the United States, celebrates after winning the first medal for U.S. men in cross-country skiing since 1976. Ogden took silver in the men's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.
Evgeniy Maloletka
/
AP
Ben Ogden, of the United States, celebrates after winning the first medal for U.S. men in cross-country skiing since 1976. Ogden took silver in the men's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

VAL DI FIEMME, Italy - Vermont cross-country ski racer Ben Ogden pulled off a feat today at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in Val di Fiemme, Italy, that no men's U.S. skier has accomplished since 1976 — ascending a podium at a Winter Olympics.

Ogden, 25, won silver, finishing behind Johannes Klaebo of Norway. Oskar Vike of Norway finished in third place, claiming bronze.

Today's race was a sprint in the classic style, requiring racers to qualify and then advance through quarter-finals and semi-finals before the final heat of six skiers in which medals are decided. Ogden qualified in second place and looked strong in the heats. He finished well behind Klaebo, the winningest cross country skier ever, but well ahead of Vike.

The last U.S. men's ski racer to medal in cross-country was Ogden's fellow Vermonter Bill Koch, who took silver at the Winter Games in Innsbruck, Austria.

The U.S. Ski team quickly celebrated Ogden's powerful showing, posting on X that he climbed to "SECOND in the world to become the first American man to win an Olympic medal since Bill Koch in 1976!!"

This is Ogden's third Olympic games.

The top U.S. cross-country ski racer on the women's side, Jessie Diggins, failed to advance in classic sprint races Tuesday. Julia Kern reached the finals and finished in sixth place.

- This story is developing and will be updated.

Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

