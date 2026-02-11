© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greetings from Mexico City's iconic boulevard, where a dog on a bike steals the show

NPR | By Eyder Peralta
Published February 11, 2026 at 8:39 AM EST
Eyder Peralta
/
NPR

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international team shares moments from their lives and work around the world.

Every Sunday, Mexico City shuts down the Paseo de la Reforma, the most important street in the country, to car traffic.

That means that each week more than 100,000 people get on bikes and skates and rollerblades to roll past some of the most iconic parts of Mexico's capital city.

It is my favorite weekly ritual in a city full of rituals, because it showcases the enormity and diversity of this city.

I've seen gangs of clowns and gaggles of vatos on lowrider bikes. You see families and runners and older ladies dancing Zumba in the shadow of the Angel of Independence statue. The city and its tribes are on full display.

Last weekend, I met Benji, an 8-year-old pup who has been riding in his owner's basket for two years. And the good pup that he is, he always wears a helmet and sunglasses.

See more photos from around the world:

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content