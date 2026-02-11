© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New England's largest battery storage opens in Gorham

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published February 11, 2026 at 3:44 PM EST
The Cross Town facility has capacity to store up to 175 megawatts of power and deliver it to the electric grid at the blink of an eye.
Peter McGuire
/
Maine Public
The Cross Town battery storage facility in Gorham.

New England's largest standalone energy storage facility in Gorham is on and already improving reliability and stabilizing prices across the region, according to owner Plus Power.

The Cross Town site in the town's industrial park includes more than 150 battery units capable of storing up to 175 megawatts of power, Christina Hoffman, the company's senior director of planning said at a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The facility collects power from the grid at periods of low consumer demand and can deliver it when electricity is really needed, Hoffman said.

"In so doing it provides the same fully dispatchable services as a conventional power plant but with no water, no emissions and low lighting and noise," Hoffman said.

With the addition of Cross Town, Maine is more than halfway to its goal of installing 400 megawatts of energy storage by 2030, according to the Department of Energy Resources.

Plus Power asset manager Mike Rall said at full capacity the battery can provide continuous power for about two and a half hours, enough to serve around 19,000 homes. But the facility can also turn on at lower levels to help balance electric currents on the grid and make it more reliable, Rall said.

Cross Town is not directly connected to renewable generation. But Rall said periods when it is storing electricity are typically the same time that excess power from wind and solar are flowing onto the regional grid.

"It has nowhere else to go," Rall said. "So during those times we would store it and when it is later in the evening, or sometimes winter in the morning, when there is peak demand that's when we release it to the grid."
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Peter McGuire
pmcguire@mainepublic.org
See stories by Peter McGuire

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content