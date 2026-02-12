© 2026 Connecticut Public

Ukrainian Olympian disqualified over images of war dead on his helmet

NPR | By Brian Mann
Published February 12, 2026 at 4:25 AM EST
Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych takes part in the skeleton men's training session at Cortina Sliding Centre during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Feb. 11, 2026.
TIZIANA FABI
/
AFP
Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych takes part in the skeleton men's training session at Cortina Sliding Centre during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Feb. 11, 2026.

MILAN - The International Olympic Committee has disqualified Ukrainian sled racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the Milan Cortina Games. Heraskevych insisted on wearing a helmet painted with the faces of Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia since the full scale invasion in 2022.

Heraskevych, who races in the skeleton discipline, said on social media he believes the IOC was unfair in its ruling Monday that the 'memorial' helmet violates a ban on political speech during the Games.

But on Thursday the IOC issued a brief statement saying Heraskevych would not be allowed to compete in skeleton races today in Cortina.

'The decision followed his refusal to comply with the IOC's guidelines on athlete expression," the statement said.

Heraskevych drew support in his bid from Ukrainians including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Posting on Instagram after he was excluded from competition, Heraskevych said, "This is the price of our dignity."

The clash over the images on Heraskevych's helmet comes during a winter when Ukraine has been hit hard by Russian strikes, leaving communities without power and heat for extended periods. Russia faces strict restrictions on competition at the Olympics because of its invasion. Only 13 Russian nationals are competing at the Milan Cortina Games as independent athletes.

Heraskevych is a serious medal contender in skeleton racing - a high-speed sport where athletes hurtle face-forward down an icy track - at the Milan Cortina Games. He finished fourth at last year's world championships.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Mykhailo Heraskevych (L), the father of Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych, reacts after his son was disqualified from the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo on February 12, 2026. Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Olympics on February 12, 2026 after refusing to back down over his banned helmet, which depicts victims of his country's war with Russia. In a statement, the International Olympic Committee said Heraskevych is "not allowed to participate at Milano-Cortina 2026 after refusing to adhere to the IOC athlete expression guidelines".
ODD ANDERSEN / AFP
/
AFP
Mykhailo Heraskevych (L), the father of Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych, reacts after his son was disqualified from the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo on February 12, 2026. Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Olympics on February 12, 2026 after refusing to back down over his banned helmet, which depicts victims of his country's war with Russia. In a statement, the International Olympic Committee said Heraskevych is "not allowed to participate at Milano-Cortina 2026 after refusing to adhere to the IOC athlete expression guidelines".
NPR Top Stories
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
See stories by Brian Mann

