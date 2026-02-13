© 2026 Connecticut Public

FBI releases description of suspect, increases reward in Nancy Guthrie case

NPR | By Alana Wise
Published February 13, 2026 at 3:52 PM EST
A man is seen on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera on the morning of her disappearance.
FBI X account
A man is seen on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera on the morning of her disappearance.

The FBI has released additional details about the person caught on surveillance video at Nancy Guthrie's house the morning of her disappearance, describing the man as 5-foot-9-inches to 5-foot-10-inches tall and of average build.

Additionally, he is carrying a black, 25-liter backpack from Ozark Trail — a private-label brand exclusive to Walmart.

"We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving," the FBI's Phoenix office wrote on social media, adding that it had received more than 13,000 tips already this month.

The FBI doubled the reward it's offering for information leading to Guthrie's recovery and/or a conviction in the case to $100,000. It describes Guthrie, who is on the agency's Most Wanted list of kidnappings and missing persons, as "a vulnerable adult" in need of medication for her heart.

The disappearance of 84-year-old Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, from her home near Tucson, Ariz. nearly two weeks ago has captured national attention.

Guthrie was discovered missing on the morning of Feb. 1 after she did not show up for church. The evening before, she had spent time at one of her daughter's homes for dinner and games. That was the last time anyone saw her.

Until earlier this week, limitations with Guthrie's doorbell camera meant law enforcement had difficulty putting together an image of a person related to the crime. But the FBI said on Wednesday it was able to recover footage from the night of Guthrie's disappearance, showing the masked, armed man approaching her home in the early morning hours.

Guthrie's three children have repeatedly pleaded for the release of their mother.

They have acknowledged a ransom note from her purported captor and said they were willing to pay to have her freed.

A 42-year-old California man, Derrick Callella, has been charged with sending a hoax ransom message to Guthrie's oldest daughter, Annie, and son-in-law.

No attorney was immediately listed for Callella in court records.

Alana Wise
