'Black in Blues' from National Book Award winner Imani Perry explores the history of the color blue

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 16, 2026 at 12:07 PM EST

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

We revisit host Scott Tong’s February 2025 conversation with Harvard University professor and MacArthur Grant recipient Imani Perry about her collection of essays “Black in Blues: How a Color Tells the Story of My People.” In the book, Perry explores how the color blue has been intertwined with Black history over centuries. It was released in paperback on Jan. 27.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

