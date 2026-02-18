About the CT Public series 'Still Here,' exploring Native American resilience in New England

The year 2026 marks a milestone in America’s history – 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Our founding document put forward aspirations that have shaped America and inspired the world. But the Declaration may surprise you. It calls the Native peoples of America “merciless Indian Savages.”

For generations, stories of Native America have been kept separate and apart from the American story.

Connecticut Public’s journalists wanted to take a fresh look at the history of our region, featuring today’s Indigenous voices.

That led to a year of reporting and research, which resulted in "Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England."

The special series, which launched in November 2025, includes five in-depth radio features that are available as podcast episodes; a radio special featuring bonus conversations; several videos and a television special; and digital and social media storytelling elements. (We also hosted a community conversation in January 2026 at the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History.)

Coverage highlights

Digital project

https://www.ctpublic.org/still-here-native-american-resilience-in-new-england

Chapter 1: For Native Americans, an enduring spiritual connection to the land

Chapter 2: The hidden history of Indigenous slavery in New England and beyond

Chapter 3: 'Unsung hero:' How runner Tarzan Brown put the Narragansett tribe on the map in the 1930s

Chapter 4: Amid mist and music: A Native American reverence for water, celebrated on the banks of the CT River

Chapter 5: Power of powwow: A cultural connection echoes across generations of Native Americans

About the Series: Why we're focusing on the Native American experience in New England

Radio stories (30-minute version)

Radio special (60 minutes)

TV special (30 minutes)

Social media