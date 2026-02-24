© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Novel explores how being 'Bad Asians' can break up friendships

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 24, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST
The cover of "Bad Asians" beside author Lillian Li. (Courtesy of Alice Liu)
Courtesy of Alice Liu
The cover of "Bad Asians" beside author Lillian Li. (Courtesy of Alice Liu)

Host Scott Tong speaks with author Lillian Li about her new novel “Bad Asians.” The book revolves around four Chinese American friends who, stuck at home during the 2008 recession, agree to appear in what becomes the viral video “Bad Asians.”

The ensuing notoriety catches all four of them by surprise and severely tests their longstanding bonds.

Book excerpt: ‘Bad Asians’

By Lillian Li

Excerpted from “Bad Asians” by Lillian Li. Published by Henry Holt and Company. Copyright © 2026 by Lillian Li. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content