© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate candidates in NH react to war with Iran

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:38 PM EST
The U.S. Capitol, shown here in April 2024. Zoey Knox photo.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Democrats in Congress have introduced a resolution to invoke the War Powers Act of 1973 to limit the Trump administration's military action in Iran.

Candidates vying to represent New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate are weighing in on the Trump administration’s spiraling war with Iran.

Congressman Chris Pappas, a Democrat, says President Trump should have consulted lawmakers before launching attacks on Iran this past weekend. He said he plans to back a resolution by Congress to invoke the War Powers Act in an effort to define military objectives in Iran and across the Middle East.

The War Powers Act was passed in 1973 during the Vietnam War, and limits the president’s ability to send troops overseas without Congressional approval. The United States has not officially declared war against any nation since World War II.

Pappas said he has questions for the administration when Congress is scheduled to receive a classified briefing on military action in Iran later this week.

"What is the scope of this? What are the goals? What are the strategic objectives of this war? We've got to ensure first and foremost that we are looking out for our nation's security, and protecting our troops," Pappas said Monday.

Pappas's rivals in the race to succeed Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who is retiring, also weighed in.

Democrat Karishma Manzur, a self-described peace candidate, said she would always reject "blank checks for endless wars."

Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, a Republican, said Iran's regime needed to be stopped before it can develop nuclear weapons. Brown, who spent decades in the National Guard, also took to social media to stress his qualifications to lead during a military conflict.

“I know that when our troops are in harm's way, we don’t need observers, we need leaders with the background to act, “ Brown said in a post on X.

Former U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu, also a Republican, did not respond to NHPR’s request for a comment since the attacks, but last week said Iran needed to be blocked from achieving nuclear capability.

“When something this grave is in play, that military option needs to be on the table, but it's not about committing boots on the ground or committing troops,” Sununu told WGIR last week.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content