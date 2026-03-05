NH National Guard activated in connection with Iran war

The federal government has activated the New Hampshire National Guard in connection with the war with Iran.

“I’ve had a briefing myself, a classified briefing, but it’s really important on the messaging on this that we really coordinate with the Pentagon,” Gov. Kelly Ayotte told reporters during a press briefing following Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting.

Ayotte said she was unable to share additional details about the nature of the New Hampshire National Guard’s activity related to the conflict, including how many guard members have been activated or what role they are playing.

“We’re going to respect what messaging comes out of the Pentagon just to make sure that our men and women in uniform are fully protected and that we aren’t providing any information that could be used in a way that would be harmful to them,” Ayotte said.

Ayotte also declined to share specific details about when the New Hampshire National Guard was activated.

“We obviously have a conflict that’s ongoing against Iran, and leading up to that conflict, there were assets that the Pentagon has deployed,” Ayotte said. “So our National Guard is serving, as I’ve noted, they’ve been activated, so I can’t give you an exact period, but you could look at the period of this conflict and know it’s consistent with that.”

Earlier this week, Pentagon officials confirmed that members of the Vermont National Guard were involved in attacks against Iran over the weekend, though our news partners at Vermont Public were not able to confirm additional details on the nature of the operation.

During the briefing with local reporters, Ayotte also stressed her support for servicemembers and those close to them.

“I have such respect for our men and women in uniform,” Ayotte said. “As you know, I come from a military family, and they have our full support, and we appreciate them and their families, and obviously anyone who is serving right now, and my thoughts and prayers go out to those who have lost someone that they love.”

