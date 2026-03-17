© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Citizen initiative to ban transgender students in girl's sports in Maine qualifies for the ballot

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published March 17, 2026 at 5:57 PM EDT
High school varsity soccer teams play against each other during a game in North Sutton, NH, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
High school varsity soccer teams play against each other during a game in North Sutton, NH, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.

Backers of a citizen initiative aimed at banning transgender students in girl's school sports in Maine have gathered enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said her staff certified more than 70,000 signatures, more than enough to qualify the petition.

Leyland Streiff, of Protect Girls Sports in Maine and Principal organizer for the petition, said the referendum is not a party line issue.

"We felt like a citizen initiative and ballot referendum is the way to handle this. What's more democratic than every Mainer gets to show up, have their voice heard in simple majority vote that determines what we do as a state moving forward," Streiff said.

A coalition of opponents said they have launched a statewide campaign, Campaign for Free and Fair Schools, against the referendum. The coalition includes Maine Women's Lobby, EqualityMaine, and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD Law).

Destie Hohman Sprague is executive director of the Maine Women's Lobby. She said Protect Girls Sports in Maine efforts were largely funded by a conservative out-of-state billionaire involved in political campaigns.

"We really believe that Maine is a place that cares about our neighbors, including our trans neighbors, and is not prepared to enshrine in state law a proposal that would discriminate against all children in public schools in Maine K to 12," Hohman Sprague said.

The initiative now goes to the Maine Legislature which can enact the bill as written or send it to voters on November 3.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content