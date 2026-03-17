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Stamford apartments for disabled residents and seniors, sees first large renovation in decades

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
Tyra Wallace (left), Stamford Manor’s property manager, stands with Stamford Manor resident Wayne Esquivel, who has lived there for nearly eight years. Esquivel said his apartment has everything from rusty appliances to wonky floors and is in need of repairs.
Abigail Brone
/
Connecticut Public
Tyra Wallace (left), Stamford Manor’s property manager, stands with Stamford Manor resident Wayne Esquivel, who has lived there for nearly eight years. Esquivel said his apartment has everything from rusty appliances to wonky floors and is in need of repairs.

Stamford Manor, a deeply affordable housing complex for disabled residents and seniors, is preparing to undergo its first major renovation since it opened more than 60 years ago.

The 215-unit complex is located in downtown Stamford, at 26 Main Street. Tyra Wallace, Stamford Manor’s property manager, said the building is integral for the city’s housing system.

“We're basically housing the city's neediest people, the poorest of residents,” Wallace said. “This is the low income building. They pay 30% of their income. We do also have a minimum rate of $50 per month if they do not have income at that time.”

Every fifth resident selected for an apartment comes from the area’s Coordinated Access Network (CAN) which is part of Connecticut’s homeless response system, Wallace said.

Stamford Manor, which is owned by the city’s housing authority, Charter Oak Communities, is the last of its housing properties to be remodeled.

The apartment upgrades won’t change how much residents pay in rent, Vin Tufo, chief executive officer of Charter Oak Communities.

“The work that we're going to be doing on the building will change the conditions here, certainly change it for the better, certainly enable us to continue to operate this building for an extended period of time, but not impact the residents from the standpoint of affordability,” Tufo said. “[It’ll] only impact the residents from the standpoint of their enjoyment and their ability to live here safely and certainly with the services and care and the amenities.”

Structural restoration on the buildings began last year, but work on updating each apartment will begin this year.

“We bring everything back and modernize it, but also upgrade it so that it functions efficiently, it functions beautifully, and it functions sustainably,” Tufo said.

Work on the building’s plumbing and electrical systems starts in April, Tufo said.

While their homes are under construction, residents will be moved to vacant apartments in Stamford Manor.

The entire project should take about three years and cost around $60 million. Funding for the renovations will come from various sources, including federal affordable housing grants and several million dollars allocated by the city of Stamford.

Stamford Manor resident Wayne Esquivel, has lived there for nearly eight years. Esquivel said his apartment has everything from rusty appliances to wonky floors and is in need of repairs.

“This building is over 60 years old. Could use some work, and you could see it from anywhere in the area, so it'd be nice if it shined instead of taking away from the area, if it added to the area, that would be nice,” Esquivel said.
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Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

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