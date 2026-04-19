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Graham Platner rallies with Elizabeth Warren in Portland

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published April 19, 2026 at 6:25 AM EDT
Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaking at a Graham Platner rally in Portland on Saturday, April 18th, 2026.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts speaks at a Graham Platner rally in Portland on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was in Portland Saturday night to campaign with Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner.

Speaking to a crowd of about 1,000 people at a hotel event center, Platner said working Mainers' paychecks aren't going as far, while the number of billionaires in the U.S. has risen.

"We have to take on extra hours at work just to make rent," he said. "The money went somewhere, and it wasn't down here. It was stolen from us. Stolen from us in a rigged system."

Supporters cheering at a Graham Platner campaign rally in Portland on Saturday, April 18th.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Supporters cheer at a Graham Platner campaign rally in Portland on Saturday, April 18th.

Warren, a prominent progressive voice in the Senate, endorsed Platner last month.

On Saturday, Warren said she and Platner are both fighting against a political system they see as fundamentally warped by extreme wealth.

"When there are this many billionaires who have this much control over our nation," she said, "It's no longer time to make little changes at the margin. It's time for big, structural change."

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Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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