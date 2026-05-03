© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hantavirus outbreak kills 3 on cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, WHO says

NPR | By Rob Stein
Published May 3, 2026 at 7:30 PM EDT
This aerial picture shows a general view of a cruise ship off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on Sunday. Three people have died in an outbreak of a dangerous respiratory virus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the World Health Organization.
AFP via Getty Images
This aerial picture shows a general view of a cruise ship off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on Sunday. Three people have died in an outbreak of a dangerous respiratory virus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the World Health Organization.

Three people have died in an outbreak of a dangerous respiratory virus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the World Health Organization.

At least six people are believed to have been infected with a hantavirus, including one whose infection has been confirmed by a laboratory, and five other suspected cases. Three people have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa, the WHO said.

"Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing," the agency said.

The agency is also "facilitating coordination between" WHO member states and the ship's operators to evacuate two passengers showing symptoms "as well as full public health risk assessment and support to the remaining passengers on board," the WHO said.

The WHO did not name the cruise ship or release any additional details.

Hantaviruses are a family of viruses that are usually spread by exposure to urine, saliva or feces from infected rodents, such as rats or mice. Hantavirus infections are rare but can cause serious respiratory infections known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Symptoms usually start with fatigue, fever and muscle aches, but can also include headaches, dizziness, chills and additional problems such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. The disease can then progress to coughing, shortness of breath and tightness in the chest as the lungs fill with fluid. More than one third of patients who experience respiratory symptoms may die from the syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disease got attention recently when it claimed the life of Betsy Arakawa, the wife of actor Gene Hackman.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Rob Stein
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.
See stories by Rob Stein

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content