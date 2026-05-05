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11-year-old Rhode Island girl helps save rare Navajo-Churro sheep breed

Ocean State Media | By Pamela Watts
Published May 5, 2026 at 10:07 AM EDT
Shepherd Izzy Hoffman of Foster and her Navajo Churro lamb, Cadbury
Ocean State Media
Shepherd Izzy Hoffman of Foster and her Navajo Churro lamb, Cadbury

At 11 years old, Izzy Hoffman of Foster is helping revive a rare sheep breed, the Navajo-Churro, one lamb at a time.

“They’re an endangered species, and they’re very important to the farmlands,” said Hoffman.

This spring, Izzy welcomed a chocolate-colored Navajo-Churro lamb she named Cadbury to her grandparents’ Bayberry Knoll Farm.

Izzy’s first Navajo Churro was Arizona—the ewe is Cadbury’s mother.
Ocean State Media
Izzy’s first Navajo Churro was Arizona—the ewe is Cadbury’s mother.

“She’s just this adorable little creature that I think is just amazing,” she added.

While many are most familiar with European sheep, Navajo-Churro were brought to the Americas by Spanish explorers and became the first domesticated breed in Northern America.

”Most people think of a sheep as a fluffy creature that eats grass, but that’s not the whole story,” said Hoffman.

Navajo Churros Arizon and Cadbury on Bayberry Knoll Farm in Foster
Ocean State Media
Navajo Churros Arizon and Cadbury on Bayberry Knoll Farm in Foster

That story is woven into a sad chapter of U.S. history from the 1800’s called “The Scorched Earth Campaign”.

The Navajo-Churro sheep were nearly wiped out during U.S. westward expansion, when federal policies led to the destruction of Native American lands and the forced displacement of Indigenous communities.

The Navajo-Churro were spared extinction but remain on the critical list today. Farm children like Izzy are part of a national effort to revive the original indigenous breed and their rich heritage.

As part of an arrangement with the Livestock Conservancy, an organization dedicated to protecting endangered farm animals, Izzy was awarded a Navajo-Churro sheep she named Arizona.

Izzy cares for Arizona as part of a Livestock Conservancy Program to grow flocks of Navajo Curros in America
Ocean State Media
Izzy cares for Arizona as part of a Livestock Conservancy Program to grow flocks of Navajo Curros in America

In exchange, she must promise to raise her, breed her, show her at county fairs and craft a garment from her wool, which is an unusual fleece.

“I like to think of it as like a “rivery” kind of curl and they have two coats, an outer coat and an inner coat, and you would use that for tapestries, clothing and rugs,” said Hoffman.

The thick, rough coat is also highly prized by Navajo tribes for the weaving of traditional “wearing blankets”.

Izzy’s grandmother and her flock
Ocean State Media
Izzy’s grandmother and her flock

Izzy’s grandmother, Deb Procopio, is guiding her in caring for her Navajo-Churro sheep as well as spinning and weaving the wool. Procopio notes there is something satisfying about the process of “sheep to shawl.”

“Where you spin the wool and then you weave it and then you have a garment. I wash the wool and then I take the plants that we grow or forage and we dye the wool … There is something sacred about it,” said Procopio.

For her granddaughter, the experience goes beyond the craft.

“I like to think of it as a very important bond between me and my grandmother. I couldn’t have done any of it without her.”

This story was originally published by Ocean State Media. It was shared as part of the New England News Collaborative.
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Pamela Watts
See stories by Pamela Watts

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Federal funding is gone.

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