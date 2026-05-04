'A lot we're looking forward to': Newly-wed doctors head to CT to start medical residency at Yale

A nationwide search to get into the same residency program led two newly-wed doctors to find their perfect match in Connecticut.

Dr. Robert Blakes and Dr. MopeninuJesu Oluyinka met at medical school at Emory University during COVID. It was love at first sight.

“When we first came in, everyone had their masks on,” Oluyinka said. “I was like, ‘This guy’s really cute! Whatever I could see from the nose up, I really liked!’”

The two got married this March and signed up with a medical couples matching program for their residency called Couples in the Match. They had 200 possible permutations for ways to stay together.

“[In] the Couples Match process, we can say ‘I’m going to tie my number one ranking to my wife’s number one ranking – they’re going to be at the same program,’” Blakes said.

Blakes and Oluyinka were accepted into the anesthesiology residency program at the Yale School of Medicine. They’re excited to be moving to New Haven and say they’re inundated with recommendations.

“Everyone has recommendations of the pizza places we’re going to try. The ice-cream places we’re going to try,” the couple chimed in together. “Like, how to get to different state parks – and I like rock climbing. So there’s a lot we’re looking forward to, for sure.”

The couple plan to move to Connecticut end of May after a traditional Nigerian wedding ceremony in which Blakes will show off his strength by bicep-curling with Oluyinka in his arms.

Yale School of Medicine’s Dr. Marc Sherwin, associate professor of anesthesiology, said the medical school takes a collaborative approach when applicants are couples.

“Program directors across specialties communicate closely to ensure both partners are given thoughtful consideration, even when they’re applying to different fields with different selection criteria,” he said. “Our goal is to support them not just as individual applicants, but as a unit making an important life decision.”