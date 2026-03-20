Enter to Win: "Once On This Island" at Little Theatre of Manchester

Little Theatre of Manchester presents Once On This Island, April 10-26.



Love, gods, and destiny collide in this vibrant Caribbean musical fable full of heart, music, and magic. Journey to a Caribbean island alive with rhythm, color, and spirit in the Tony Award–winning musical ONCE ON THIS ISLAND. Inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Little Mermaid, this beautiful fable follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl whose love for a wealthy boy sets her on a path shaped by the mighty island gods. Through trials of passion, sacrifice, and destiny, Ti Moune’s story reveals the enduring truths of love and faith. Bursting with vibrant music and dance, this joyous and deeply moving tale celebrates the power of storytelling and the resilience of the human spirit.