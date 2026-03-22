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CT drivers caught up in cyberattack on breathalyzer company

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jim Haddadin
Published March 22, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
FILE: A key turning in car ignition.
Hanna Kaplia
/
Getty Images
FILE: A key turning in car ignition.

A company that makes ignition interlock devices is advising hundreds of drivers in Connecticut to seek a temporary fix to continue using their vehicles as it recovers from a cyberattack.

Intoxalock, the Iowa company that was targeted, said its devices are fully operational and were not impacted. However, the devices can't currently undergo their standard recalibration — a separate maintenance process some drivers in Connecticut must complete every 25 to 30 days in order to keep using their cars.

Ignition interlock devices stop people who are intoxicated from turning on their vehicles. Drivers blow into them at random times to ensure they aren't under the influence. The devices also require regular recalibration at a service center to keep functioning.

The company said it paused some of its systems as a precaution after it experienced what it called a "cyber event" on March 14.

The unexpected disruption left some customers around the country who were due for a calibration unable to start their cars. In Massachusetts, WCVB reported vehicles were left idle for days at one business.

In Connecticut, people who receive license suspensions for offenses including drunk driving and refusing an alcohol test must install ignition interlock devices in order to have their licenses reinstated, according to the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Intoxalock said it serves an estimated 6,000 customers in the state. Responding Saturday to questions from Connecticut Public, the company said it believes 7-10% would have required a calibration in the time since its systems were disrupted.

The company said it established a process on March 18 for affected customers to receive a 10-day extension for calibrations. Cars that won't start due to a missed calibration must be towed to a service center.

Intoxalock also set up a designated texting line at 424-724-4689. The company said it will cover costs that are a direct result of the temporary system pause.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and are working diligently to resume our systems, and are fully committed to supporting our customers throughout this process," spokesperson Rachael Larson said in a statement.

Intelligence experts say cyberattacks targeting critical systems and infrastructure are on the rise, with hackers motivated by financial gain, as well as geopolitical and ideological aims.

Nationwide, losses from cyber crime topped $16 billion in 2024, up by a third from the year before, according to the most recent assessment by the FBI.

In one recent example, medical device maker Stryker Corporation acknowledged this month its systems were disrupted by a cyberattack, though the company said none of its products were impacted.

Locally, officials in New Britain disclosed in January the community was targeted by a ransomware attack.

Evan Allard, director of the Connecticut Intelligence Center, a law enforcement partnership that gathers information related to threats, said hackers are increasingly targeting lifeline sectors and organizations with sensitive data, such as health care and telecommunications companies.

Allard said in Connecticut, state and federal partners have an integrated response plan to assist public and private entities that are targeted to restore their systems as quickly as possible.

However, prevention is just as important, Allard said. Many attackers gain access through social engineering rather than more sophisticated techniques, he said.

"It comes down to basic cybersecurity practices for a lot of these type of attacks," he said.
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Jim Haddadin
Jim Haddadin is an editor for The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team. He was previously an investigative producer at NBC Boston, and wrote for newspapers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
See stories by Jim Haddadin

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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