Enter to Win: "The Music Man" at Palace Theater Waterbury

"The Music Man" runs at the Palace Theater in Waterbury from June 2nd-4th.



Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize — this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef.



His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle" and “Gary, Indiana," THE MUSIC MAN is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.