U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District - Debate Video
Date Recorded on: Tuesday, October 11th at 8pm
Candidates: John Larson (D - incumbent) and Dr. Larry Lazor (R)
Moderator: Ray Hardman
Location: Manchester Community College, SBM Charitable Foundation Auditorium, Manchester, CT
### VIDEO EMBED ###
This weekly series of candidate debates provides a powerful way for people to hear directly from candidates, broaden their understanding of the issues and to actively participate in democracy.
Additional Resources
- Connecticut Public Voter Guide
- Connecticut Republican Party
- The Connecticut Democratic Party
- The League of Women Voters of Connecticut
- Connecticut's Official State Website
- Register to Vote
- Upcoming Election Dates and Registration Deadlines
- Learn More About the Candidates
