© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Science

As Bush Fires Burn In Australia, A Look At Climate Change's Impact

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published January 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST
800px-catastrophic_fire_warning_day_0049nfx__49053693257_.jpg
Rob Russell
/
Wikimedia Commons
Smoke from bush fires obscures the sun in Gosford, NSW in this photo from November 2019

Scientists estimate bush fires in Southeastern Australia have killed hundreds of millions of animals. This hour, we talk about the fires’ impact on biodiversity.

And we learn about how climate change is shaping wildfire patterns around the globe. Are severe natural disasters becoming the “new normal”?

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

GUESTS:

Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Tags

Environmentscienceclimate change
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
Related Content