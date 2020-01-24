As Bush Fires Burn In Australia, A Look At Climate Change's Impact
Scientists estimate bush fires in Southeastern Australia have killed hundreds of millions of animals. This hour, we talk about the fires’ impact on biodiversity.
And we learn about how climate change is shaping wildfire patterns around the globe. Are severe natural disasters becoming the “new normal”?
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Buchholz - Project Scientist with the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado
- Walter Jetz - Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at Yale University and Director of the Yale Center for Biodiversity and Global Change
Chion Wolf contributed to this show.