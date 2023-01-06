© 2023 Connecticut Public

Frankie & Johnny

The week in CT news: State lawmaker dies in wrong-way crash, Alex Jones attorney suspended

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
John Henry Smith
Published January 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST
Juneteenth, Middletown CT
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
State Representative Quentin Willaims speaking at a 2020 Juneteenth rally in Middletown. Williams died early Thursday morning after state police said his car was struck by a wrong-way driver.

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes.

This week Frankie & Johnny explain:

  • Lawmakers and community members mourned the death of the rising political star. State Rep. Quentin Williams, a Democrat from Middletown, was killed early Thursday morning after the vehicle he was in was struck by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell, just hours after he was sworn in to his third term.
  • At the start of 2023 legislative session, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday called on lawmakers to pass a “meaningful middle class tax cut,” saying it's time for the state to refocus on economic growth and opportunity now that the emergency of the pandemic is fading.
  • A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months. On Thursday, a Connecticut judge ruled Attorney Norm Pattis engaged in misconduct in not safeguarding “highly confidential” records of plaintiffs suing Jones in Connecticut.

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

