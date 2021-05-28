Think Before You Spit: The Pandora’s Box of DNA Testing

What happens when you do a DNA test from a company like Ancestry.com or 23andme, and you get some life-shattering information, like your sibling is really your half-sibling, or that you may have a life-altering medical condition, or that you thought you were half Black, but the test says you’re barely Black at all.

Before you spit in that tube, hear from people who’ve been stunned and spun around by DNA tests.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Twitter, and email.

GUESTS:

Randye & Rick Kaye are siblings who found out that their biological dads were two different sperm donors

are siblings who found out that their biological dads were two different sperm donors Sigrid Johnson had a DNA test tell her that she wasn’t nearly as Black as she thought she was. Plus, instead of being a single child, she now has 20 half-siblings

had a DNA test tell her that she wasn’t nearly as Black as she thought she was. Plus, instead of being a single child, she now has 20 half-siblings Dorothy Pomerantz found out that she is BRCA-positive via a test from 23andme.com

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.