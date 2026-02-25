Learning Snacks: 🔧🧠💡 Build, Create, Imagine: It’s Engineers Week!
FOR KIDS: THINK LIKE AN ENGINEER!
This week, build, test and create like a real inventor! Engineers design and practice problem solving every day. Play these engineering games to test your skills and check out these episodes of Design Squad to see how kid engineers use their brain power!
FOR PARENTS: PRACTICE PROBLEM SOLVING
Science and engineering skills can feel intimidating to teach but these skills can help children think smarter, solve challenges and have fun along the way! Try these engineering games or get crafty and make an obstacle course or test your own paper bridges!
FOR EDUCATORS: ENGINEERING AT SCHOOL
Exploring engineering skills in the classroom helps bring energy and excitement to your lessons! Challenge students to create, build and solve problems in school using everyday materials to make learning hands-on while testing real-world skills!