Learning Snacks: 🔧🧠💡 Build, Create, Imagine: It’s Engineers Week!

FOR KIDS: THINK LIKE AN ENGINEER!

This week, build, test and create like a real inventor! Engineers design and practice problem solving every day. Play these engineering games to test your skills and check out these episodes of Design Squad to see how kid engineers use their brain power!

FOR PARENTS: PRACTICE PROBLEM SOLVING

Science and engineering skills can feel intimidating to teach but these skills can help children think smarter, solve challenges and have fun along the way! Try these engineering games or get crafty and make an obstacle course or test your own paper bridges !